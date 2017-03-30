YOUR NAME: NEW English Dubbed "Switching Places" Clip!
How would you deal with switching bodies with a stranger? That is exactly what happens in Japan's number one highest grossing anime feature film. The film is also coming to North American theaters on April 5th, so be sure to pick up you tickets! In the new clip, a boy and a girl are dealing with the issues that have occured since they've switched bodies.
FUNimation has released another great clip for the upcoming english dub release of Your Name in North American theaters. Hit the jump and check it out!
Check out the clip below and let us know what you think in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for free HERE!
About Your Name:
The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki's body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint. When a dazzling comet lights up the night's sky, something shifts, and they seek each other out wanting something more - a chance to finally meet.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]