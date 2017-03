YOUR NAME: NEW English Dubbed "Switching Places" Clip!

How would you deal with switching bodies with a stranger? That is exactly what happens in Japan's number one highest grossing anime feature film. The film is also coming to North American theaters on April 5th, so be sure to pick up you tickets! In the new clip, a boy and a girl are dealing with the issues that have occured since they've switched bodies.Check out the clip below and let us know what you think in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for free

About Your Name:



The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki's body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint. When a dazzling comet lights up the night's sky, something shifts, and they seek each other out wanting something more - a chance to finally meet.