YOUR NAME: NEW English Dubbed "Switching Places" Clip!

FUNimation has released another great clip for the upcoming english dub release of Your Name in North American theaters. Hit the jump and check it out!

Taylor Beames | 3/30/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
How would you deal with switching bodies with a stranger? That is exactly what happens in Japan's number one highest grossing anime feature film. The film is also coming to North American theaters on April 5th, so be sure to pick up you tickets! In the new clip, a boy and a girl are dealing with the issues that have occured since they've switched bodies. 

About Your Name:

The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki's body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint. When a dazzling comet lights up the night's sky, something shifts, and they seek each other out wanting something more - a chance to finally meet.
