YU-GI-OH VRAINS English Dub Is Coming to Canada This September

Ever since Yu-Gi-Oh VRAINS came out back in 2017, it has always aired in Japan, but with 2018 coming to an end, the show is finally making it to North America.

Since the year 2017, Yu-Gi-Oh VRAINS has been available in Japan, but the same can’t be said for North America. For those who want to watch the series in English, you’ll have to get your Canadian citizenship prepared because that’s where the English dud is headed first.

According to the latest TV listing from Canadian network, Teletoon, the Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS series is set to premiere on September 1, 2018. Interestingly enough, fans won’t have to wait an entire week to watch the second episode because it sets to air on September 2.

The first time the English dub showed its head, was back in March when the movie, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: The Pyramid of Light, premiered. We understand that those in attendance gave a hugely positive feedback, so fans have a lot to look forward to.

Now, since the English dub version of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS is set to premiere in Canada come September, it’s safe to say that other territories will get their chance before the end of the year or by early 2019.

Description of the series:

"In “Den City” where the latest network has developed, people were dueling day and night in the VR world called "LINK VRAINS" managed by SOL Technology Inc. The main character, Yusaku Fujiki is a quiet high school student with a great insight. He has been dueling, transforming himself into his avatar "Playmaker", to battle the "The Knights of Hanoi” that plots to destroy "LINK VRAINS."