Konami Launches New YU-GI-OH Anime Series On Youtube

Konami Digital Entertainment has officially launched Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles, a new series of net anime shorts that delve deep into the rich backstories of some of the franchise’s most iconic cards. The first episode premiered this week on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Channel on YouTube and is now available to stream with subtitles in English, Korean, and both Simplified and Traditional Chinese. Check out the first episode down below:

Released on a monthly schedule, each episode of The Chronicles aims to bring life to fan-favorite monsters by expanding their lore through cinematic storytelling and crisp animation. The series marks a significant effort by Konami to offer more narrative-driven content tied directly to its world-renowned Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. The inaugural episode focuses on Sky Striker Ace – Raye, kicking off an arc that will explore her ongoing rivalry with Sky Striker Ace – Roze. Their technologically advanced showdown promises high-stakes drama and thrilling visual storytelling.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the next chapter. The second Sky Striker episode is scheduled to air in May, continuing the saga between Raye and Roze. In June, The Chronicles will launch its second arc, titled The Fallen & The Virtuous. This arc will shift focus to Fallen of Albaz and Dogmatika Ecclesia, the Virtuous, two beloved cards with a deeply intertwined narrative. Known for their dramatic themes of conflict, redemption, and power struggles, the Albaz and Dogmatika storyline is among the most popular in the OCG lore.

The shorts are being produced by KONAMI Animation, a newly formed studio under Konami Digital Entertainment. Announced in February 2024, the studio was created to develop animated content in celebration of the card game’s 25th anniversary. The studio previously worked on a celebratory short that previewed what fans could expect from The Chronicles.

The anime shorts closely parallel the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories manga written by Shin Yoshida and illustrated by Naohito Miyoshi. The manga launched in Shueisha’s V Jump magazine in April 2022 and began with the Sky Striker storyline. That arc concluded in October 2023, and a new storyline, Madō Taisen-hen (Magical War Arc), is set to begin serialization in the next issue on May 21st, 2025.

The manga runs alongside Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structures by Masashi Sato, another card-themed series that continues to enrich the lore for fans of the Official Card Game (OCG).

With these new developments, Konami is cementing Yu-Gi-Oh! not only as a competitive card game but also as a narrative powerhouse. Whether you’re a seasoned duelist or a casual fan, The Chronicles offers a fresh, story-driven way to engage with the franchise.

What are your thoughts on the first episode? Are you still collecting Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!