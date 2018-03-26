Jason David Frank Suits Up As The Evil Lord Drakkon In The Official Trailer For POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID

Ahead of this weekend's WonderCon panel and next Wednesday's official launch, BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands have released a live-action teaser trailer for their upcoming comic crossover event, Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, featuring the longest-tenured Ranger ever, Jason David Frank, breathing life into the very popular comics villain, Lord Drakkon.



In case you haven't been keeping up with the acclaimed comics series, Lord Drakkon hails from an alternate dimension where Tommy Oliver never joined forces with Jason Lee Scott (Austin St. John) and the other Mighty Morphin Power Rangers but instead remained a loyal soldier to the evil Rita Repulsa. The upcoming Shattered Grid arc will see the evil Drakkon set his sights on destroying the Morphin Grid, which will threaten the existence of every Power Ranger in history.



The comic event of the year will officially begin on March 28th, spanning across Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24-#30, Saban's Go Go Power Rangers #8-#12, and three special one-shots.



Watch the official trailer, written and directed by writer Kyle Higgins, below:









