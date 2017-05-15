POWER RANGERS Flops In China; Lionsgate's Sequel Is Now In Question
The cast and crew of Lionsgate's Power Rangers movie were quite vocal about how they wanted the sequel to introduce a female Green Ranger/Tommy Oliver, however the chances of that happening are looking less-and-less likely. Power Rangers had an estimated production budget of $100 million. Add in marketing cost and other distribution fees and the film needs to earn at least $150-$200 million just to break even. Entering into this past weekend, the film needed a sizable opening weekend box office gross in China to have any chance at achieving this, however the film bombed, grossing just $3.4 million and now sits at $135.5 million worldwide.
The ending moments of Lionsgate's modern Power Rangers reboot laid some pretty hefty foundation blocks for a sequel, however a modest domestic run and a mediocre opening in China leaves a cloudy future.
Unless there's a miracle when the film opens in Japan two months from now, don't hold your breathe for ever seeing a certain Dragon dagger or gold shield on the big screen.
