STREET FIGHTER's Chun-Li Enters The Morphin Grid In POWER RANGERS: LEGACY WARS

Chun-Li Ranger enters the Morphin Grid! Now filled with the power of the Blazing Phoenix, Chun-Li Ranger's moves can set her opponent ablaze with blue Phoenix fire while fighting alongside her Street Fighter comrades!

Rita Repulsa, the space witch, has infected the Morphin Grid! Enter the Morphin Grid, defeat Rita Repulsa and reestablish the connection to the Power. Fight back with your own team of legendary Power Rangers and villains from the multiverse in real-time head-to-head battles! Unlock new Rangers, upgrade your best warriors and create the best team to defeat Rita, and save the Morphin Grid.