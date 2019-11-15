STREET FIGHTER's Chun-Li Enters The Morphin Grid In POWER RANGERS: LEGACY WARS
Capcom and nWay have been collaborating for quite a while now, as characters from the critically acclaimed Street Fighter joined the roster in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars; a fighting game currently available on iOS and Android devices.
With an action-packed character trailer, nWay announces that Street Fighter series' Chun-Li is entering the Morphin Grid in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars.
Just last year, however, Capcom and nWay revealed that Ryu was getting his very own Power Ranger suit that even granted him some new, and more powerful abilities.
Today, the developers have released an action-packed character trailer for Power Rangers: Legacy Wars that introduces us to Chun-Li's brand-new Phoenix Ranger form, as she enters the Morphin Grid more powerful than ever before.
With the announcement Capcom also released some in-game screenshots that give us a the new Phoenix Ranger, so be sure to check it out down below and tell us what you think of Chun-Li's awesome new form.
Take a look:
Rita Repulsa, the space witch, has infected the Morphin Grid! Enter the Morphin Grid, defeat Rita Repulsa and reestablish the connection to the Power. Fight back with your own team of legendary Power Rangers and villains from the multiverse in real-time head-to-head battles! Unlock new Rangers, upgrade your best warriors and create the best team to defeat Rita, and save the Morphin Grid.
Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is currently available for iOS and Android devices.
