DEMON SLAYER -KIMETSU NO YAIBA- SWEEP THE BOARD! Sets July Release Date For Xbox, PlayStation, And PC

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! is set to arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (Steam) this July! Check out the latest on the virtual board game adaptation of the hit anime.

News
By MattIsForReal - May 15, 2024 08:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games

It has been a big week for the Demon Slayer anime. Not only did Season 4, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc, premiere on Crunchyroll, but SEGA announced today the release date for its virtual board game adaptation of the popular anime.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam) on July 16.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! has drawn comparisons to Nintendo's popular Mario Party franchise. In this virtual board game adaptation, players will first select their Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba character. Fan favorites such as  Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the nine Hashira are available as playable characters. Nezuko is not available to play as, but will sometimes show up as a supporting character to assist.

The virtual boards that you play on are based on iconic areas from the anime such as Mount Fujikasane, The Mugen Train, and the Swordsmith Village. Players will roll the dice and advance through the board. 

Gameplay is divided into a day and night cycle. During the day, players will participate in events and mini-games. But at night, the demons appear. Players must work together to defeat powerful demons like Rui and Gyokko to become the strongest Demon Slayer swordsman.

Check out the quick gameplay video below fo ra better understanding.

SEGA also announced today that Genya Shinazugawa and Kanao Tsuyuri, Demon Slayers who survived the Final Selection alongside Tanjiro Kamado, will be added to the game as part of a free update currently planned to arrive in a Summer update.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! is already available on Nintendo Switch, but will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on July 16, 2024.

Those who pre-order the game digitally will get the base game plus a set of four stamps—used for in-game player communication—featuring Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke. Pre-orders also come with three premium tickets that can be exchanged for in-game rewards.

Meanwhile, Season 4 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba just recently kicked off this past weekend. The first episode — an hour-long premiere titled "To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji — is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. There are plans to eventually release dubbed episodes as well.

View Recorder