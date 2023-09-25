GOBLIN SLAYER ANOTHER ADVENTURER: NIGHTMARE FEAST Video Game Announces Launch Date

A new update and a quick sneak peek have been released to fans everywhere for the upcoming game based on the GOBLIN SLAYER light novels and anime adaptation! Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC consoles in both English and Japanese in Japan on February 29, which was officially announced during a stage event at the Tokyo Game Show 2023!

The official social media accounts for the game adaptation of the series released the exciting game play sneak peek video, and you won't want to miss out on it! Check it out down below, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!

Not famliar with the anime backstory for the game? Don't worry, we have you covered! Learn more about the GOBLIN SLAYER anime series from Crunchyroll's official description of it down below:

"I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins." Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer.

The cast members of GOBLIN SLAYER: ANOTHER ADVENTURER: NIGHTMARE FEAST will reprise their roles as characters from the light novels and anime, including Yuichiro Umehara as the Goblin Slayer, Tomokazu Sugita as the Lizard Priest, Yui Ogura as the Priestess, Nao Toyama as the High Elf Archer, and Yuichi Nakamura as the Dwarf Shaman.

The first season of the GOBLIN SLAYER TV anime is available to watch on Crunchyroll, as well as the anime film, GOBLIN SLAYER -GOBLIN'S CROWN-. The second season will stream this October.

You can watch the previously released trailer for the series down below, as a sort of "bonus" feature if you haven't already watched it!

What are your thoughts on the upcoming video game of the GOBLIN SLAYER light novel series? Will you be tuning in for the official February launch of Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast? Be sure to sound off in the comments with any feedback or thoughts on the upcoming video game adaptation! We'll keep you updated as more news is released about it.