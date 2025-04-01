TEKKEN 8 Season 2 Begins With Anna Williams And More On Horizon

Anna Williams returns in TEKKEN 8's Season 2 Spring DLC, bringing the roster to 37 fighters. Early access begins now, with a full release April 3rd. New content, collabs, and events are also on the way!

News
By GBest - Apr 01, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Bandai Namco is kicking off Season 2 of TEKKEN 8 in a big way. By bringing back one of the franchise’s most iconic characters, Anna Williams the “Scarlet Lightning” herself, is rejoining the fight as part of the Spring DLC update. First appearing in the original TEKKEN, Anna has long been a fan favorite, known for her deadly skillset, sharp wit, and ongoing feud with her sister, Nina Williams.

Here is the official gameplay trailer of Anna Williams in TEKKEN 8 for fans to enjoy:

In TEKKEN 8, Anna is back with a vengeance, literally. This new chapter finds her once again locked in conflict with Nina, and she's armed with a brand-new weapon developed by genius engineer Dr. Nakamura. The weapon, affectionately dubbed “Lovely Tom,” is a compact, transformable tool of destruction designed to help Anna tear through G Corp forces and her sister without mercy. The gameplay trailer for Anna shows off her updated moves and the devastating power of her new tech.

Season 2’s launch marks a fresh wave of content for TEKKEN 8. Anna is the 37th character added to the roster, and she’s just the beginning. Bandai Namco has confirmed that three more fighters are on the way this season: two returning veterans and one entirely new challenger. Players who purchase the Season 2 Character Pass or the Season 2 Character & Stage Pass will gain 72-hour early access to Anna starting today. The update becomes available to all players on April 3rd.

To make onboarding easier for new players, Bandai Namco is also launching updated editions of the game. The TEKKEN 8 Season 2 Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition include all current and upcoming Season 2 content, along with early access perks.

Built using Unreal Engine 5, TEKKEN 8 features visually stunning environments, destructible stages, and completely overhauled character models. Each fighter feels more dynamic than ever, and Anna’s reintroduction is a perfect example of how Bandai Namco is blending legacy with innovation.

Season 2 won’t stop at new fighters. Future updates will bring exciting crossover content, including a collaboration with Atelier Ryza: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land, offering free in-game items. And later this summer, TEKKEN 8 will celebrate PAC-MAN’s 45th anniversary with a themed stage—another fun nod to Bandai Namco’s legacy.

Season 2 is just getting started, and it looks like TEKKEN 8 is only going to keep getting better from here. Will you be joining in the fight?

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS Hits New Record With Over 10 Million Sales In First Month
