$45 Million Opening Weekend At The Box Office Predicted For The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theatres next month. Ben Schwartz voices the titular character while Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter play Tom and Maddie Wachowski, and Jeff Fowler directs.
Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theatres soon and could earn as much as $47 million at the box office during its opening weekend alone. Hit the jump to find out more...
Long-range tracking estimated an opening weekend of $20-$30 million for the upcoming video game movie. However, more recent reports state that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie could make over $40 million at the box office when it arrives in theatres. Some reports even think it could make up to $47 million (via Gamefragger).
It's believed that the public holds a positive outlook towards the Sonic the Hedgehog movie now that Paramount Pictures took on-board criticism of the titular character's design and delayed the film in order to rework it. The film's second trailer reportedly has the highest like-to-dislike ratio on YouTube for an official studio trailer in the last three years.
Fantasy Island and The Photograph will be arriving in theatres around the same time but are only predicted to earn just over $10 million. Sonic will therefore own 2020's Valentine's Day weekend and make half of its $95M budget back immediately.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
