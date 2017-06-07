ASSASSIN'S CREED Anime Series Announced From The Team Behind CASTLEVANIA
Castlevanie drops on Netflix tomorrow but producer Adi Shankar is already thinking about his next project. On Facebook, Shankar writes:
Adi Shankar, the producer behind Netflix's Castlevania anime has revealed on Facebook that he's also developing an Assassin's Creed anime.
"I’m happy to let you guys know that I’ve selected my next project! I played the first edition of Assassin’s Creed the year I moved to Los Angeles to pursue my dream. At that moment I knew absolutely no one in the industry and could never have imagined that one day Ubisoft would ask me to take the world of Assassin’s Creed and create an original story set in it as an anime series. If anyone tells you not to follow your passion in life they are wrong."
Shankar is perhaps best known for producing Dredd and his Bootleg Universe, which has produced well-received short films for the Power Rangers and the Punisher. There's no additional details on the project yet or any indication that Netflix is involved but we should learn more info shortly as Shankar does press for Castlevania.
