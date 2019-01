Boruto Uzumaki, Gaara, Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, And Kakashi Hatake Will Be Playable In JUMP FORCE

It looks like Bandai Namco's upcoming Jump Force video game will make fan of the Naruto series happy, as Boruto, Gaara, Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, and Kakashi will be playable in the highly anticipated title...

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

The latest issue of the Weekly Jump magazine will definitely make Naruto fans happy, as Boruto Uzumaki, Gaara, Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, and Kakashi Hatake from Masashi Kishimoto's series will be playable in Bandai Namco's upcoming fighting extravaganza Jump Force, joining the already confirmed characters from this world – the titular hero Naruto Uzumaki and his rvial and friend Sasuke Uchiha.If you're unfamiliar with Naruto, Boruto is the first child of Naruto and Hinata Uzumaki who stars in his own anime series. Princess Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, the Rabbid Godess, is the first wielder of chakra on Earth, while Gaara is the protector of the Sunagakure village and those who live there. The last character and one of Konoha's most talented ninja Kakashi Hatake is arguably the most famous hero of the bunch.Jump Force is the upcoming video game and a wet dream of every anime fan, as its cast currently includes beloved personas such as Vegeta, Goku, Yugi Muto, Asta, and Boa Hancock. Bandai has recently announced that the Jump Force open beta will be hosted from January 18 to 20, 2019, giving all PS4 and Xbox One players a chance to test the explosive game ahead of its launch (on February 15).

Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.