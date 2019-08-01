Capcom's DRAGON’S DOGMA: DARK ARISEN Is Officially Coming To Nintendo Switch

Capcom just announced that their enhanced edition of Dragon's Dogma, titled Dark Risen, will be released for Nintendo Switch on April 23, 2019, as the acclaimed RPG title launched for the game's original consoles (PS3 and X360) in 2013 and was later ported to PC (2016) and PS4 and XO (2017).
The original version of the Hideaki Itsuno-directed Dragon's Dogma was praised by critics fir its complex fighting systems, colorful world, and generally hardcore nature, while the Dark Arisen version was praised for its technical improvements and additional content, including a brand new area to explore, Bitterblack Isle, and never-before-seen augments to add further skills to your main character.
According to Capcom, the Switch version of Dark Arisen will give you an opportunity to "explore a variety of character classes and journey through the vast open-world of Gransys in an epic adventure like no other." Be sure to check out the port's key features and action-packed teaser trailer below:
Dynamic combat experience – Cut off the four heads of a Hydra, climb atop griffins and fight airborne, or defeat dragons and other creatures by finding out their weaknesses.
Tons of content – Includes all previously released extra content, DLC and the Dark Arisen expansion content. Features the highly praised combat experience and rich customization, plus a huge underground realm to explore with terrifying monsters.
Customization options galore – Nine different vocations for players to choose from with a variety of skill and magick options for each, armor that can be upgraded and enhanced, plus Pawn companions that can be trained to fit your desired combat style.
Adapted User Interface – Revamped user interface offers improved screen visibility.
Online Functionality – The iconic Pawn system comes to Nintendo Switch with online sharing abilities between Nintendo Accounts. (A Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required for online features).
Play Anywhere – For the first time, Dragon’s Dogma can be played on the go using the Nintendo Switch system’s handheld or tabletop mode.
Set in a huge open world, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen presents a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. PC users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests.
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, coming to Nintendo Switch on April 23, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]