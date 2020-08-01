CASTLEVANIA Season 3 Coming To Netflix In 2020, Powerhouse Animation Teases
Premiering on Netflix back in 2017, Castlevania is a popular animated series that thus far consists of two seasons. Thankfully, a third season is in the works — and has been for quite some time. Season 3 was officially greenlit all the way back in 2018.
After a long wait, Castlevania Season 3 will seemingly premiere later this year — based on some new tweets by Powerhouse Animation. Find out more...
The series is based on the video games of the same name — specifically one called Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse. It follows Trevor Belmont as he protects the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his evil minions. Renowned comic book writer Warren Ellis pens the series while Adi Shankar serves as showrunner.
Recently, Powerhouse Animation took to social media to tease the forthcoming return of Castlevania. It seems that the animation studio is hinting that the popular series will return later this year. They write "2020" using Dracula emojis and explicitly mention the third season in another tweet.
Check out the tweets below (via Gamefragger):
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]