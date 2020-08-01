 CASTLEVANIA Season 3 Coming To Netflix In 2020, Powerhouse Animation Teases
After a long wait, Castlevania Season 3 will seemingly premiere later this year — based on some new tweets by Powerhouse Animation. Find out more...

Nebula | 1/8/2020
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: Gamefragger
Premiering on Netflix back in 2017, Castlevania is a popular animated series that thus far consists of two seasons. Thankfully, a third season is in the works — and has been for quite some time. Season 3 was officially greenlit all the way back in 2018.

The series is based on the video games of the same name — specifically one called Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse. It follows Trevor Belmont as he protects the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his evil minions. Renowned comic book writer Warren Ellis pens the series while Adi Shankar serves as showrunner.

Recently, Powerhouse Animation took to social media to tease the forthcoming return of Castlevania. It seems that the animation studio is hinting that the popular series will return later this year. They write "2020" using Dracula emojis and explicitly mention the third season in another tweet.

Check out the tweets below (via Gamefragger):
