Check Out This Action-Packed Launch Trailer For BLAZBLUE CENTRAL FICTION SPECIAL EDITION For The Switch
BlazBlue Central Fiction is the fourth game in the relatively new 2D fighting series created, developed, and published by Arc System Works; releasing in 2015 for Arcades and in 2016 on home consoles, with a Nintendo Switch version of the game, in the form of BlazBlue Central Fiction Special Edition — announced to be in development last year.
Arc System Works' BlazBlue Central Fiction Special Edition, for the Nintendo Switch, has just become available today, and the developer shares fantastic launch trailer in order to celebrate the occasion.
Like any proper fighting game, especially those developed by Arc System Works, BlazBlue Central Fiction Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch features polished fighting mechanics that fans of the developer have come to expect over the years.
The Nintendo Switch version of BlazBlue Central Fiction brings back all of the 36 playable charcters and allows players to play in handheld, TV, and tabletop modes; engaging in fights with up to 8 players for the ultimate anime fighting game experience.
As BlazBlue Central Fiction Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch becomes available today, Arc System Works releases a fantastic, and action-packed trailer for the game; going over some of the features that players should expect to to find in the game.
Take a look:
The definitive edition of the 『BLAZBLUE』 series, 「BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION」, is the most-played 2D fighting game in the world featuring with beautiful graphics and a well-designed, fighting system.
BlazBlue Central Fiction Special Edition is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.
