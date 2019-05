Check Out This New Features Trailer For Omega Force's ATTACK ON TITAN 2: FINAL BATTLE

As the Scout Regiment’s fight against the Titans rages on, and the team gets closer to learning more about the mysteries of their colossal foes, there is a new revelation: Titans are not their only enemies. The Anti-Personnel Control Squad, led by the notorious Kenny Ackerman, is set on capturing Eren and Historia – no matter the cost. The Scout Regiment sets out to save their teammates, but they quickly learn that they cannot trust anyone within the walls they call home.

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force'sis coming out in a bit over a month from now, releasing for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam(PC) onIncluding a bunch of new features,is actually an enhanced version of last year's; this time featuring Part 1 and Part 2 of the Attack on Titan anime's Season 3, which will see the Scout Regiment facing other villains besides the Titans.Players will also be able to experience the game through three different points of view, namely of the Scout Regiment, the 104th Cadets, and the Warriors, as announced by the developers ofin the latest trailer that shows off the game's new features.As a friendly reminder, players who already own their copy ofwill be able to purchase the Final Battle Upgrade Pack for only $39.99, so that they don't have to purchaseat full price.Take a look:



Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam(PC) on the 5th of July.