Check Out This New Features Trailer For Omega Force's ATTACK ON TITAN 2: FINAL BATTLE
Koei Tecmo and Omega Force's Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is coming out in a bit over a month from now, releasing for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam(PC) on Friday the 5th of July.
Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have just released a brand-new trailer for Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, which introduces players to the new features they'll find in the game.
Including a bunch of new features, Attack on Titant 2: Final Battle is actually an enhanced version of last year's Attack on Titan 2; this time featuring Part 1 and Part 2 of the Attack on Titan anime's Season 3, which will see the Scout Regiment facing other villains besides the Titans.
Players will also be able to experience the game through three different points of view, namely of the Scout Regiment, the 104th Cadets, and the Warriors, as announced by the developers of Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle in the latest trailer that shows off the game's new features.
As a friendly reminder, players who already own their copy of Attack on Titan 2 will be able to purchase the Final Battle Upgrade Pack for only $39.99, so that they don't have to purchase Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle at full price.
Take a look:
As the Scout Regiment’s fight against the Titans rages on, and the team gets closer to learning more about the mysteries of their colossal foes, there is a new revelation: Titans are not their only enemies. The Anti-Personnel Control Squad, led by the notorious Kenny Ackerman, is set on capturing Eren and Historia – no matter the cost. The Scout Regiment sets out to save their teammates, but they quickly learn that they cannot trust anyone within the walls they call home.
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam(PC) on the 5th of July.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]