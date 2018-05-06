CODE VEIN Video Game Release Date Revealed In Latest Trailer
Earlier today Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a new trailer for their upcoming post-apocalyptic role-playing video game Code Vein. The trailer has announced the official release date of the game as well as the game's limited edition and pre-order bonuses. Check out the trailer down below:
Bandai Namco Entertainment has begun streaming a new trailer that announces the official release date for their upcoming post-apocalyptic role-playing video game Code Vein.
Down below we have screenshots of all the exclusive pre-order bonuses fans will receive. The first is PS4 players will receive a special menu theme with a Code Vein and God Eater illustration by Kurumi Kobayashi, and three weapons based on Bandai Namco Entertainment's God Eater game. First-print copies of the game will also include a download code for the "Venous Claw" weapon. Check out the menu theme down below:
The collectors edition is receiving the name of "Bloodthirst Edition" limited edition upon it's release. The "Bloodthirst Edition" will include all previous pre-order bonuses as well as a figure of game character Mia Karstein, a Code Vein World Report art book, a soundtrack CD, and a download code for a "Bloodthirster" costume set. Check out the screenshot of the items down below:
About Code Vein: In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity's past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]