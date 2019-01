Come Listen To Ippo Yamada's Fantastic Main Theme For DRAGON MARKED FOR DEATH

Dragon Marked for Death is only a few weeks away from releasing, and today Inti Creates gives us a taste of the game's main theme composed by Ippo Yamada. Check it out!

Dragon MFD is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG game where up to 4 players can play together in either local multiplayer or online multiplayer. Refreshing, feel-good level designs based around intuitive 2D-action-based gameplay await!

is the spiritual successor to titles from the Mega Man, Mega Man X, and Mega Man Zero series, some of which have been developed by Inti Creates — who are also the ones makingKeeping most of the gameplay elements seen in the Mega Man series' Inti Creates has already worked in,is also bringing composer Ippo Yamada to work on the game's soundtrack.Yamada has previously worked on other renowned video game titles like the Mega Man Zero series,andand, and the Azure Striker Gunvolt series — to name only but a few.As revealed by Inti Creates, Mr. Ippo Yamada composed 77 songs for, each with a very distinctive flavour that fits the scenery of the five countries in the continent of Remilia — where the game will be taking place.Take a look:



Dragon Marked for Death will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 31st of January.