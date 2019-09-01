DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Game Has Been Delayed To March 1st
The official Dead or Alive 6 website has announced that the upcoming fighting game has been delayed from the original date of February 15 to March 1st. KOEI Tecmo and Team Ninja are developing the game and state the delay was for "further polishing". The project is set to hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Publisher KOEI TECMO AMERICA's fighting game, Dead or Alive 6, has been delayed to March 1st. Here is more information on the upcoming title.
Sega will be distributing an arcade version for the game. It will be available through the "ALL.Net P-ras MULTI version 3" service, this makes arcade games from Japan available in digital format for anyone. There is no release date for this arcade version.
Check out out NiCO in her reveal trailer down below. Also known as The Lightning Technomancer, she is a practitioner of Pencak Silat, a mysterious martial art. NiCO presents her moveset in the video, having several shots of her attacks and grapples shown.
The video also shows how NiCO is added to the story, there are gameplay shots of other characters as well. Dead or Alive 6 is developed by Team Ninja, published by Keoi Tecmo, directed/produced by Yohei Shimbori, designed by Taku Sugawara and Yutaka Saito is the artist.
The long-awaited new installment of the Team Ninja's top-class fighting game series DEAD OR ALIVE!
With the addition of brand-new stages and characters, DEAD OR ALIVE 6 embodies and illustrates the evolution of true fighting entertainment!
Dead or Alive 6 is out on March 1, 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]