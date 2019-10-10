DIGIMON: ReARISE Smartphone Game Has Officially Released In The West

A brand new Digimon mobile game has arrived in the west! Hit the jump to check out the brand new trailer to the friendship building RPG.

Bandai Namco Entertainment, back in August, had announced that it would be releasing its Digimon RPG game, Digimon: ReArise, to the west. Now, it looks like the time has finally arrived as the game has launched in app stores. In the game, it looks as thought Digimon begin to invade your smartphone and it is up to the player to understand the situation and try to help, while also building bonds with your Digimon. A brand new trailer announcing the game's release has been revealed that can be seen below. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts on the new game and make sure to check out the app store for Digimon: ReArise!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE