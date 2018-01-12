DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Reveals New DLC Character Gogeta

Developers BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and Dimps' fighting role-playing game, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 , has revealed the latest entry in its DLC roster, Gogeta. Here is more information.





Gogeta and his Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS) transformation will be available in the game's Extra Pack 4 out this winter. Check out this link to see a sneak peek at the character . Publisher BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has revealed that the latest entry in anime video game, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, is the fusion between Goku and Vegeta, Gogeta. Images and a short video were shared, giving fans a quick look at how the character will look and move in the game.

The company has revealed that the Tournament of Power Arena will be a playable location in the game, a free update will give players a Santa outfit and Broly's signature hairstyle as a wig for the Create a Character.

Bandai states that more surprises are to come. Xenoverse 2 came out on October 25, 2016 and is produced by Masayuki Hirano with designs from Akira Toriyama. The game is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. There are 8 DLC packs available and 4 Extra Packs. The title has a 72% in GameRankings and a 72/100 with Metacritic.

The game has shipped over 1.4 million copies worldwide and the PS4 version in Japan has sold over 87,105 copies. The Nintendo Switch version has sold more than 500,000 copies worldwide and debuted at the third spot in Japan's sales charts.