ZENLESS ZONE ZERO Is Coming To Xbox Consoles In Version 2.0 Update

HoYoverse has officially announced that its urban fantasy action RPG, Zenless Zone Zero, will be launching on Xbox Series X|S this June, coinciding with the release of the game’s highly anticipated Version 2.0 update. This marks a significant expansion for the title, which is already available on almost every platform available with the list being PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

Check out the official announcement for Zenless Zone Zero coming to Xbox down below:

In a move set to broaden the game’s reach, Zenless Zone Zero will also be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming, giving Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers the ability to play instantly across devices—no downloads required. With full cross-progression support, players can seamlessly carry their progress between platforms, making the Xbox release one of the most flexible yet.

The Xbox version has been specifically optimized to take advantage of the platform’s power. On Xbox Series X, players can expect native 4K resolution at a stable 60 FPS, enriched with DirectX RayTracing and HDR for stunning visual effects. Additionally, the Quick Resume feature allows users to switch between games effortlessly, reducing downtime and improving the overall gameplay experience.

Zenless Zone Zero’s Xbox debut doesn’t stop at visuals. The game will feature enhanced controller support, including tailored vibration feedback, designed to elevate immersion during combat sequences. This attention to tactile feedback aims to give players a more impactful and responsive gameplay experience. Checkout the full Xbox spotlight video for all the details and information about the game coming out on Xbox below:

In tandem with the Xbox launch, Version 2.0 will introduce a brand-new zone called Waifei Peninsula, an area where everyday city life blends with Hollow exploration. This new chapter promises a richer and more integrated narrative, continuing the studio’s efforts to evolve the game’s world based on player feedback since its global debut in July 2024.

As HoYoverse continues to polish Zenless Zone Zero post-launch, the Xbox release stands as a major milestone, giving console gamers a chance to experience the blend of stylish combat, atmospheric exploration, and dynamic storytelling that has made the game a standout hit.

Players interested in diving into the action can add the game to their Wishlist on Xbox now ahead of its June launch. With cross-platform flexibility, visual fidelity, and a new storyline on the horizon, Zenless Zone Zero is poised for its next big leap.

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more news about anything anime or anime related!