ZENLESS ZONE ZERO'S Next Update Arrives Later This Month With New Characters, Content And More

HoYoverse has announced that they will be closing out the first season of its urban fantasy ARPG, Zenless Zone Zero, with update Version 1.7, titled “Bury Your Tears with the Past.” The update will be launching on April 23rd, with promises of an emotional and action-packed finale as players uncover long-hidden truths and confront escalating threats in New Eridu.

Two new S-Rank Agents will be available in the update, Vivian and Hugo, will bring unique and visually striking fighting styles to the battlefield. Vivian’s rapier-parasol hybrid and Ether-based Anomaly attacks enable graceful combos and potent synergy with teammates. Hugo, wielding a transforming suitcase-scythe, unleashes powerful Ice-based slashes and sweeping attacks, especially deadly against stunned enemies. Assisting them is Robin, a mischievous Bangboo companion who hurls randomized effect cards at foes.

Players can also look forward to reruns of fan-favorite Agents Jane (Physical Anomaly) and Lighter (Fire Stun), who return in limited banners during Version 1.7.

Check out the 7 minute long teaser posted on the official Zenless Zone Zero Youtube channel down below:

At the center of the story of Version 1.7 is the long-awaited resolution to the Sacrifice crisis, which has loomed over the game’s main storyline since launch. Players—known as Proxies—will team up with Vivian, one of Mockingbird’s enigmatic agents, to investigate the fallout of Hugo’s descent into the Hollow. As tensions rise between rival factions Mockingbird and TOPS, a mysterious Void Hunter-class investigator enters the fray under orders from the Mayor, joining the mission to unveil the true nature of the Exaltists’ plot.

Off the battlefield, the update offers players a mix of a lighthearted and both competitive event content. In “Say It With Flowers,” players will run a floral shop, creating personalized bouquets and unlocking new gameplay features tied to the Quality Time mode, along with exclusive items to earn such as the A-Rank Bangboo Overtimeboo. Meanwhile, the ever-popular Bangboo Bash makes a return with a ranked mode where players compete in obstacle and survival challenges to climb the leaderboards and earn event-exclusive titles and currency.

Zenless Zone Zero is HoYoverse's urban fantasy ARPG, in which a calamity called the "Hollows" has destroyed modern society. New Eridu, the last remaining metropolis, has risen against the odds amidst this destructive catastrophe to become the last bastion of modern civilization. In the game, players assume the role of a "Proxy" accompanied by unique characters as they explore Hollows, battle enemies, complete commissions, and reveal the mysteries behind New Eridu.

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.7 marks a climactic end to the game’s debut season and sets the stage for what's next. The update will be available on PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android starting April 23rd.

What did you think of the news for the update? Will you be participating in the event? Who is your favorite character in the game? Let us know your answers in the comments section down below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!