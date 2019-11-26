FAIRY TAIL: New Trailer Streamed For Upcoming RPG!

A new Fairy Tail game is on the way and this one is sure to make heads turn! Make sure to hit the jump to check out the latest trailer streamed, for the new RPG.

KOEI Tecmo Games has released a brand new special trailer for the upcoming Fairy Tail RPG game. The new game will allow players to explore the world of Fiore while the game takes players through some of the most poignant events in the Fairy Tail story. Make sure to check out the brand new special trailer below!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The new game will be releasing, in Japan, in 2020 on all major consoles and PC!

