 FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: New Theme Song Trailer Released
A brand new trailer has released for the upcoming FF7 remake and in it is one particular iconic moment. Hit the jump to check out the awesome new footage!

marvelfreek94 | 1/31/2020
With only months away before its release, a brand new trailer to the upcoming FInal Fantasy VII Remake that showcases some iconic scenes (including the Honey Bee inn) and the game's theme song. The trailer also features some characters and classic moments from the original game, as well. The new, almost 4 minute trailer can be viewed below. Check it out! 



Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual place! Final Fantasy VII Remake will be hitting the Playstation 4 on April 10th! 
