GOD EATER 3 Video Game Shares OVA Trailer, Opening Movie
The official Bandai Namco YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.38-minute OVA trailer for the upcoming third entry in the action adventure game series God Eater. God Eater 3 hits the PlayStation 4 and Steam on February 8, Bandai tells fans to "turn up the sound and rock out to the cinematic opening for God Eater 3".
Developer BANDAI NAMCO Studios' upcoming action adventure video game, God Eater 3, has shared a new OVA trailer where it shows its opening movie. Here is more information on the title.
The opening theme is Stereo Future by Bish and is described as a punk band without instruments. The story of the game follows the unknown disaster known as the ash zone. Humans need to escape the ground because of this area covering it and escape ot the underground base Minato. The game's protagonist is AGE, the player follows him and his friends surviving the hard days ahead.
God Eater 3 has a December 13 release date for PlayStation 4 and a February 8, 2019 release date for PC via Steam. Shift is the studio developing it and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes the project. The game is a sequel to God Eater 2: Rage Burst which came out on August 30, 2016.
All of sudden, unknown life forms called “Oracle cells” begin their uncontrolled consumption of all life on Earth. Their ravenous appetite “devour” and remarkable adaptability earn them first dread, then awe, and finally the name “Aragami”. In the face of an enemy completely immune to conventional weapons, urban civilization collapses, and each day humanity is driven further and further toward extinction.
One single ray of hope remains for humanity. Following the development of “God Arcs”—living weapons which incorporate Oracle cells—their wielders, the “God Eaters,” appear. In a world ravaged by mad gods, these “God Eaters” fight a desperate war...
Create your character, and fight for the survival of human-kind in GOD EATER 3. Select your weapon from a wide range of God Arcs and face brand new Aragamis in dynamic high-speed battles. Explore devastated areas you have never seen in the previous GOD EATER games.
God Eater 3 is out on February 8 for PS4 and PC
