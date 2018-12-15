GRANBLUE FANTASY Fighting Game Announced By Arc System Works
The official Cygames YouTube channel has uploaded a new 3.18 minute trailer for the upcoming anime fighting game Granblue Fantasy Versus. This fighting game is inspired by the Granblue Fantasy mobile game developed by Cygames. Arc System Works is joining the developer and co-creating this title. The promotional video shows how the game will play out, some of the main characters, the animation style the project is taking, the theme song "Platinum Sky" by Stella Magna and a lot of action.
Developer Cygames and Arc System Works are teaming up to create a new fighting game inspired by the Granblue Fantasy mobile game. Here is more information on the new title.
Developers of Guilty Gear and BlazBlue are bringing this title with "original gameplay tailor-made" to fans of the series and fighting game. The game's official site has more information on the characters revealed: Gran, Katalina, Charlotta, Lancelot and Ferry. The game has a 2019 release date for the PlayStation 4. No price tag has been revealed and no other consoles.
The original Granblue Fantasy is a mobile game for both iOS and Android devices developed by Cygames debuting in Japan on March 10, 2014. The title is a role-playing game with turn-based battles with deep class systems and summons, making the characters grow in levels and abilities. As soon as more information on the new Granblue Fantasy Versus comes up, we will let you know.
Embark on a new fight, O champions of the skies!
Take a ringside seat for this brawltastic work from Cygames and ARC SYSTEM WORKS!
An exciting new title in the Granblue Fantasy series is finally revealed!
Featuring stunning visuals, heart-pounding music, and innovative game mechanics, it’ll usher in a new era of fighting games! Stay tuned!
Granblue Fantasy Versus is out on 2019 for the PlayStation 4
