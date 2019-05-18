HUNTER X HUNTER's Biscuit Krueger Is Officially Coming To JUMP FORCE At The End Of The Month
Hunter X Hunter's Biscuit Krueger will join the ever-expanding Jump Force roster at the end of the month, Bandai Namco has officially announced – meaning that Krueger is on her way to Bandai Namco's fighting extravaganza alongside My Hero Academia's All Might and Yu-Gi-Oh!'s Seto Kaiba.
Fans of the Hunter X Hunter series have at least one big reason to look forward to this month's Jump Force DLC – as Biscuit Krueger is officially coming to the game alongside All Might and Seto Kaiba...
Jump Force already features a roster of 40 characters, with 9 brand-new fighters coming to the game in its post-launch period. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it's safe to say that those 6 mysterious characters are Hitsugaya Toshiro (Bleach), Katsugi Bakugo (My Hero Academia), Buu (Dragon Ball Z), Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (Bleach), Madara Uchiha (Naruto), and Trafalgar D. Water Law (One Piece)
Those players who already bought the Ultimate Edition of Jump Force will have access to all DLC characters for free, but you'll still be able to purchase each hero (or villain) individually – as all those DLC characters will be included in the Jump Force Fighters Pass, that is currently priced at $29.99.
Bandai Namco has released a bunch of Biscuit Krueger-centered screenshots, so check it out below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
