Manga Mavericks Books Starts 2026 Off With Four Fresh Digital Manga Titles

Manga Mavericks Books kicks off 2026 with digital releases of Path From Tanuki Temple, Fishgod, Horon Of The Closed Country, and Ballet Hero Fantasy. All new manga series that span across genres.

Jan 24, 2026
Manga Mavericks, the indie publisher born from a long-running podcast network, is wasting no time making its mark in 2026. Fresh off its expansion into manga licensing with Manga Mavericks Books, the company announced its first-quarter slate: four new digital-first titles rolling out between late January and late March. Each brings a distinct flavor with whimsical animal fantasy, bizarre monster horror, atmospheric nature drama, and high-kicking tokusatsu-ballet fusion. All of these go to show the publisher's commitment to spotlighting offbeat, creator-driven stories from Japan.

The lineup starts January 27th with Path From Tanuki Temple, Vol. 1 by Shinkuro Koma ($3.99 digital, 72 pages, all ages, ISBN 978968054229). In the hidden Kinuta Village, Princess Kikyo—bored with her pampered tanuki life—sets off on a road adventure with dancer Yugao. Tanuki can shapeshift into humans, but the human world proves far harsher than fairy tales. Kikyo's scrappy spirit and quick wits will be tested as she navigates danger, friendship, and self-discovery. It's a lighthearted yet grounded fantasy with charming character designs and a focus on growth through exploration.

February 24th brings Fishgod, Vol. 1 by Chlona ($5.99 digital, 136 pages, 13+, ISBN 9781968054281). Ten years after witnessing kaigyo—land-walking fish that devour concrete and buildings—devour his parents under a mysterious black-clad figure's command, Jaytle Nish hunts the creatures for a living while chasing leads. His search collides with a strange woman devouring poisonous kaigyo flesh. The premise blends body horror, revenge thriller, and surreal ecology in a world where monstrous fish threaten civilization. Expect grotesque yet inventive creature design and a dark, obsessive tone.

March 3rd sees Horon Of The Closed Country, Vol. 1 by Sen ($6.99 digital, 148 pages, 13+, ISBN 9781968054342). An ancient Protective God shields a secluded land from outsiders but demands escalating sacrifices from its people. As the deity's reach grows, only Quietists—humans with rare powers—can push it back. Three strangers, each grieving profound loss, unite on a journey to uncover the god's secrets and the Quietists' role. The story weaves melancholy fantasy, sacrifice, and mystery with a quiet, introspective atmosphere and striking nature-inspired visuals.

Closing the quarter on March 24th is Ballet Hero Fantasy, Vol. 1 by Takafumi Adachi ($6.99 digital, 160 pages, all ages, ISBN 9781968054267). Dan dreams of dance greatness but struggles with technique. He idolizes upperclassman Steven McRae, who secretly uses a magic mirror to enter a fantastical realm as a Ballet Hero. When Dan accidentally follows, Steven realizes it's no accident. The series fuses ballet choreography, tokusatsu heroics, and vibrant action in a genre mash-up only veteran artist Adachi could pull off. Expect dynamic fight scenes choreographed like performances and heartfelt coming-of-age beats.

These four launches reflect Manga Mavericks Books' mission to bring eclectic Japanese manga to North American readers digitally first. Founded as a 2016 podcast exploring the medium and industry, the company has built a respected network of journalists, reviewers, and creators. Manga Mavericks Books extends that ethos which is: championing diverse voices, bold storytelling, and artistic risk-taking over safe bets.

The digital-first approach keeps prices accessible ($3.99–$6.99) and release cadence brisk, appealing to readers who want fresh series without waiting for print runs. All titles will be available on major platforms (Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play, Kobo, etc.), with potential print editions down the line depending on demand.

With the manga market still hungry for original premises after a decade of isekai dominance, Manga Mavericks' debut slate stands out for its variety and no cookie-cutter tropes here. Whether you're craving tanuki road trips, concrete-eating fish horrors, sacrificial gods, or pirouette-powered battles, January through March offers something genuinely different. Stay tuned for more news as we get it!
 

