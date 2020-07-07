Inti Creates Has Officially Confirmed That DRAGON MARKED FOR DEATH Will Release For The PlayStation 4

Inti Creates has officially announced that Dragon Marked for Death is making its way into the PlayStation 4. The best news is that the game is expected to launch later this month.

Dragon Marked for Death is a co-op multiplayer game that mixes action adventure and role-playing elements to deliver quite the experience for players. Developed by Inti Creates, the game was initially announced as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, although that has changed since its original launch.

Don't be mistaken, though, since the game may be a title best experience with other players, but Dragon Marked for Death can perfectly be played alone — although levelling up can take a little bit longer, all things considered.

The game was originally released in January of 2019, and in April of this year Inti Creates announced that they were porting Dragon Marked for Death to Steam; with the game releasing a few weeks after the announcement was made.

As it turns out, Inti Creates still isn't done with those ports of Dragon Marked for Death, as they have just recently announced that the game will also be making its way into the PlayStation 4 — and the good news don't stop there, as the developer reveals that the game is launching on Wendesday the 22nd of July.

Other than the release date of Dragon Marked for Death on the PlayStation 4, no more information was revealed by the developers, although we should expect Inti Creates to release a proper announcement trailer ahead of the game's official release; you know, in order to make things a little bit more official.

Dragon Marked For Death is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG game where up to 4 players can play together in online multiplayer. The characters, known as the Dragonkblood Clan, have forged a pact with the Astral Dragon, which granted them special new powers.

Dragon Marked for Death is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC(Steam); expectes to release for the PlayStation 4 on Wednesday the 22nd of July.