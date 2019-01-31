JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE's Dio Brando Officially Joins The JUMP FORCE Roster
The latest issue of the Weekly Jump magazine features not only our best look yet at Jotaro Kujo from the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series in Jump Force, but also reveals that the Star Platinum wielder will face his nemesis in-game – Dio Brando. Yes, the main antagonist of both Phantom Blood and Stardust Crusaders is officially joining the video game's impressive roster of manga and anime characters.
Dio's inclusion might be one of the last Jump Force announcements before its launch, as the upcoming fighting extravaganza will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15th. Obviously, the game's cast features not only characters from the Bizzare Adeventure series, but also from the Naruto, My Hero Academia, Hunter X Hunter, One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Rurouni Kenshin universes.
While playing as well-known heroes will be encouraged, nothing will stop you from creating your very own in-game avatar with all-new customization tools similar to the ones found in the recently released SoulCalibur V. Be sure to take a look at JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure's Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.
