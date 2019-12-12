JUMP FORCE: New Character Trailer Showcases DLC Characters Trafalgar And Grimmjow

Trafalgar and Grimmjow are coming to Jump Force in the new DLC trailer! Hit the jump to check out the new moves and new footage of the DLC!

Jump Force just keeps churning out the brand new characers for its crossover fighting game. Now, the latest DLC will be showcases One Piece's Trafalgar Law and Bleach's Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez. Below, is a brand new trailer that shows off the awesome moves and abilities of the characters. Make sure to check it out!







Excited for the new DLC? As of now, the characters will be available on December 17th but promises that more content is coming in 2020. Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!

