JUMP FORCE Reveals CITY HUNTER'S Ryo And FIST OF THE NORTH STAR'S Kenshiro

The official Bandai YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.26 minute trailer for Ryo from City Hunter and Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star. The video showcases their moveset, from normal attacks to special moves and ultimate moves.This trailer shows the characters defending Paris from an unexpected merge with a mysterious Sanctuary. Jump Force is devloped by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and it will be available on February 15, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.In related news,. Philippe Lacheau will be directing and starring in the film, which is being targeted as an "action-comedy". The movie has a release date of next spring, so fans will have to wait a bit more.