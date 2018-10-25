JUMP FORCE Reveals CITY HUNTER'S Ryo And FIST OF THE NORTH STAR'S Kenshiro
The official Bandai YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.26 minute trailer for Ryo from City Hunter and Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star. The video showcases their moveset, from normal attacks to special moves and ultimate moves.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, has released a new trailer focusing on Kenshiro and Ryo defending Paris from a villain attack. Here is more.
This trailer shows the characters defending Paris from an unexpected merge with a mysterious Sanctuary. Jump Force is devloped by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and it will be available on February 15, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
In related news, City Hunter is getting a live-action adaptation. Philippe Lacheau will be directing and starring in the film, which is being targeted as an "action-comedy". The movie has a release date of next spring, so fans will have to wait a bit more.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]