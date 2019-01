JUMP FORCE Reveals NARUTO'S Gaara As A Fighter With Official Images

The official Bandai Namco US Twitter account has revealed the Sand Village's Kazekage Gaara as the latest fighter joining the Jump Force roster. The account has shared various images of him in action, striking some poses/hand signals and even reveal some of his special moves and ultimate move with Shukaku.has even more pictures of Gaara in action, the new images show his sand in action and gives a preview of the character's design. From what we can tell via these images, Gaara will stay loyal to his anime/manga source and use the sand as his means of attack. He stays back and uses sand constructs to overwhelm his opponent.His most devastating move looks to be the Grand Sand Mausoleum. In the manga/anime, this move is one of his most powerful attacks and is used to seal his opponents away, he uses this move to incapacitate someone he does not want to deal with. By the looks of the image, this move is gigantic and could be his ultimate or secret technique.