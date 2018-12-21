JUMP FORCE Reveals Official Deku And Asta Gameplay Video
My Hero Academia's Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and Black Clover's Asta show off their flashy moves in a new reveal trailer for the upcoming anime fighting game Jump Force. The video has the two characters demonstrate their moveset including everything from basic attacks to ultimate or super moves. Deku can use his One For All at 1,000,000 percent and Asta is pulling off his recently-revealed Black Meteorite ultimate move.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, has shared a reveal trailer for Deku and Asta. Here is more information on the characters and the game.
Check out the video to see the characters' full moveset or at least the moves that have been revealed so far. Here is the list of the officially confirmed fighters:
My Hero Academia
- Izuku "Deku" Midoriya
One Piece
- Monkey D. Luffy
- Sanji
- Blackbeard
- Roronoa Zoro
- Sabo
- Boa
Naruto
- Naruto Uzumaki
- Sasuke Uchiha
Yu Yu Hakusho
- Yusuke Urameshi
- Younger Toguro
Hunter x Hunter
- Gon Freecss
- Killua Zoldyck
- Kurapika
- Hisoka Morow
Bleach
- Ichigo Kurasaki
- Rukia Kuchiki
- Sosuke Aizen
Saint Seiya
- Pegasus Seiya
- Dragon Shiryu
Yu-Gi-Oh
- Yugi Moto (With the Duel Monsters Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl and Slifer the Sky Dragon)
Dragon Ball
- Goku
- Vegeta
- Frieza
- Piccolo
- Cell
- Trunks
Fist of the North Star
- Kenshiro
City Hunter
- Ryo Saeba
Rurouni Kenshin
- Himura Kenshin
- Shishio Makoto
Black Clover
- Asta
Original characters created by Akira Toriyama
- Galena
- Glover
- Kane
- Navigator
Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is also making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 15, 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]