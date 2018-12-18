JUMP FORCE Shares Official Images Of Renji, Boa And Trunks

Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force , has revealed official images of the three latest characters to join the roster. Here is more.

The official Bandai Namco US Twitter account has shared three new images of the latest characters to join the roster of anime fighting game Jump force. The account exclaims "You know the names!" and shows official gameplay images of the fighters posing for the camera. The graphics stay loyal to Jump Force while adapting the design from the characters' respective franchises. Bandai has also asked fans "who wants to see more Jump Force screenshots?". Stay tuned for the latest updates on Jump Force.

There is no information on the characters as of right now, however, Bandai has done this in the past. Reveal characters in a magazine or via pictures and then give fans gameplay images or even reveal trailers. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.

Here is the list of the officially confirmed fighters:

One Piece

- Monkey D. Luffy

- Sanji

- Blackbeard

- Roronoa Zoro

- Sabo

Naruto

- Naruto Uzumaki

- Sasuke Uchiha

Yu Yu Hakusho

- Yusuke Urameshi

- Younger Toguro

Hunter x Hunter

- Gon Freecss

- Killua Zoldyck

- Kurapika

- Hisoka Morow

Bleach

- Ichigo Kurasaki

- Rukia Kuchiki

- Sosuke Aizen

Saint Seiya

- Pegasus Seiya

- Dragon Shiryu

Yu-Gi-Oh

- Yugi Moto (With the Duel Monsters Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl and Slifer the Sky Dragon)

Dragon Ball

- Goku

- Vegeta

- Frieza

- Piccolo

- Cell

Fist of the North Star

- Kenshiro

City Hunter

- Ryo Saeba

Rurouni Kenshin

- Himura Kenshin

- Shishio Makoto

Black Clover

- Asta

Original characters created by Akira Toriyama

- Galena

- Glover

- Kane

- Navigator

Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.