KINGDOM HEARTS: Tetsuya Nomura Opens Up About Future Game Release Strategies

After the latest Kingdom Hearts video game leak that took place, director, Tetsuya Nomura reveals his exact thoughts on the future of his game releases.

" After this incident I can't help but reconsider things like simultaneous worldwide releases, at least for physical editions, of games I work on from here on out,.... The risk of simultaneous worldwide releases is high."

With the release ofjust days away, game director Tetsuya Nomura took to Famitsu to express his feeling on game releases, since the recent leak of his upcoming game. As a quick recap, it was recently announced that3 was leaked weeks before its release, causing the franchise to potentially be spoiled before release, a game that was over a dcade in the making. ightfuly so, this caused concern for both the creators and the fanbase alike. Because of this situation, Nomura began to reconsider the release strategies of his future games. According to Famitsu, Nomura stated:

While the leak of the game was by no means massive, as only four copies only got out and all from the same place, it was enough to affect Nomura deeply not for financial reasons but because it would make those excited for the game, sad. If that isn't a sign of a passionate artist then it will be hard to find another. Still excited for the upcoming game? Kingdom Hearts 3 releases in Japan on Friday and Worldwide on the 29th.