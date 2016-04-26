KOEI TECMO Announces Steam Release Date And Bonus Content For ATELIER SOPHIE: THE ALCHEMIST OF THE MYSTERIOUS BOOK
Koei Tecmo announced today that Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book will make its way to steam on February 7th along side the Nights of Azure video game. Those who buy both Nights of Azure and Atelier Sophie will recieve 20% bundle discount.
The steam version of the game offers additional content along side the original game. There is a wide variety of DLC includes a collection of items to aid players on their adventure, background music packs featuring fan favorite tracks from the Atelier series, an additional “Hidden Archive” map and a selection of delightful costumes for Plachta, such as the Doll Making costume Viorage, Silver Tail, Mascoty, Lady Saber, Saint Knight and the Aqua Suit.
About Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book follows the exploits of young novice Alchemist, Sophie Neuenmuller, who discovers she is the owner of an enigmatic book imbued with a soul. This Mysterious Book seems to hold all the secrets to the art of Alchemy, even going on to become Sophie’s mentor. As Sophie experiments with Alchemy throughout the story she unravels the book’s forgotten memories and eventually sets out to uncover the strange tale of its origin. Uncover the mysteries of Alchemy that have been hidden away and forgotten alongside Plachta, the Mysterious Book, and experiment with the Synthesis system to learn new alchemy recipes at any pace!
