NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Reveals The Next 3 DLC Characters Are These Epic Hokages

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has revealed new images of the next DLC characters that will be hitting Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. These three characters are none other than the first, second and fourth Hokages: Hashirama Senju, Tobirama Senju and Minato Namikaze. These upcoming playable characters will be DLC sets 4 through 6, meaning there are still 3 DLC characters left to announce. These 3 Hokages will be out on November 15.



The images show the Hokages doing one move from their arsenal. Minato can be seen throwing his famous Kunais and using a Rasengan. There is no information on how they will work, whether the kunais permit him to teleport or just work as a projectile. Tobirama is seen using his famous water style jutsu and summons a dragon. Hashirama uses his wood style to immobilize his opponents, throw a dragon and also shows his ultimate move in the True Several Thousand Hands jutsu.



Just like other previous DLC, these three will be free to play with but in order to use their Jutsu with your create a character, you will have to pay. There are no details on their price or moveset yet. These images show the characters adapting their jutsu from the manga really well and as soon as more information on them pop up, we will let you know. The game is out right now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The season pass for the game includes the 9 DLC packs and an accessory called the Great Sages of the Mount Myouboku.

























































