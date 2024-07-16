Fan-Made ELDEN RING Anime Project Reveals Impressive First Teaser Trailer

Ever wonder what Elden Ring would look like as an anime series? Well, wonder no more!

Steins Alter Productions, an anime studio comprised of nearly 100 passionate indie artists, has released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming Elden Ring anime. The 50-second teaser, which you can watch below, channels the spirit and tone of the blockbuster game while showing off anime versions of some of its iconic characters.

Unfortunately, this won't be a full-fledged anime series or movie. Steins Alter confirmed that the final production is estimated to be around just five minutes. Surely, that's not enough time to dive deep into the Lands Between, but the fan project should at least give us a sense of how the game would translate into an anime should it ever be greenlit.

The timing of this project is interesting as FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki recently hinted at the possibility of adapting Elden Ring into a movie or television series.

“I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example,” Miyazaki, who also directed the game, told The Guardian back in June. “But I don’t think myself, or From Software, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play. We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there’s interest, for sure.”

Miyazaki's comments sparked all sorts of rumors and speculation, which was followed up on by author George R.R. Martin, co-writer of Elden Ring. Martin, who helped with the worldbuilding of Elden Ring, didn't confirm that an adaptation is coming, but his comments did strongly suggest something could be in the works.

Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?

Elden Ring features non-linear storytelling and narrative that's presented through flavor text, optional discussions with non-playable characters, visual narrative, and players' interpretations. In addition to the story featured in the game, Elden Ring's lore has been expanded upon through the release of multiple manga series, including Elden Ring: Distant Stories From The Lands Between, Elden Ring: Become Lord, and Elden Ring: The Road To The Erdtree.

Steins Alter Productions' anime adaptation of Elden Ring is expected to release later this year.