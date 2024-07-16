Fan-Made ELDEN RING Anime Project Reveals Impressive First Teaser Trailer

Fan-Made ELDEN RING Anime Project Reveals Impressive First Teaser Trailer

A fan-made Elden Ring anime project has released its first teaser trailer. The final production is estimated to be around five minutes in length and release this Fall.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jul 16, 2024 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games

Ever wonder what Elden Ring would look like as an anime series? Well, wonder no more!

Steins Alter Productions, an anime studio comprised of nearly 100 passionate indie artists, has released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming Elden Ring anime. The 50-second teaser, which you can watch below, channels the spirit and tone of the blockbuster game while showing off anime versions of some of its iconic characters.

Unfortunately, this won't be a full-fledged anime series or movie. Steins Alter confirmed that the final production is estimated to be around just five minutes. Surely, that's not enough time to dive deep into the Lands Between, but the fan project should at least give us a sense of how the game would translate into an anime should it ever be greenlit.

The timing of this project is interesting as FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki recently hinted at the possibility of adapting Elden Ring into a movie or television series.

“I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example,” Miyazaki, who also directed the game, told The Guardian back in June. “But I don’t think myself, or From Software, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play. We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there’s interest, for sure.”

Miyazaki's comments sparked all sorts of rumors and speculation, which was followed up on by author George R.R. Martin, co-writer of Elden Ring. Martin, who helped with the worldbuilding of Elden Ring, didn't confirm that an adaptation is coming, but his comments did strongly suggest something could be in the works.

Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say.   Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum.   What rumor?

Elden Ring features non-linear storytelling and narrative that's presented through flavor text, optional discussions with non-playable characters, visual narrative, and players' interpretations. In addition to the story featured in the game, Elden Ring's lore has been expanded upon through the release of multiple manga series, including Elden Ring: Distant Stories From The Lands Between, Elden Ring: Become Lord, and Elden Ring: The Road To The Erdtree.

Steins Alter Productions' anime adaptation of Elden Ring is expected to release later this year.

GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS Anime Series Sets 2025 Premiere Date; Synopsis, Trailer, And More Revealed
Related:

GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS Anime Series Sets 2025 Premiere Date; Synopsis, Trailer, And More Revealed
SOLO LEVELING: ARISE Celebrates 50th Day Launch Anniversary With Limited-Time Events
Recommended For You:

SOLO LEVELING: ARISE Celebrates 50th Day Launch Anniversary With Limited-Time Events
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder