GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS Anime Series Sets 2025 Premiere Date; Synopsis, Trailer, And More Revealed

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers, the upcoming anime series based on the long-running fighting video game series, will premiere in 2025. The highly anticipated anime series from Arc System Works America, Inc. and Sanzigen Studios was announced last month.

We were promised more details at Anime Expo and, sure enough, they delivered. In addition to the premiere date, we also have the synopsis, main cast, and first teaser.

Produced by Sanzigen Studios, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Riders is directed by Shigeru Morikawa (Argonavis the Movie: Axi”) with Norimitsu Kaihō joining for series composition and Seiji Mizushima (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Fullmetal Alchemist) as associate producer.

The newly released synopsis for the series reads:

After the decline of the once robust fields of science and technology, a new energy source known as magic fuels the modern era. Humanity creates forbidden biological weapons: Gears. Those Gears eventually stand against humanity in a rebellion. Although they manage to overcome in the struggle for survival known as the Crusades, humanity’s losses are so great that even after several decades pass, their emotional wounds remain unable to fully heal. Sin Kiske, the child of a human and a Gear, heads to his father Ky and mother Dizzy’s wedding ceremony. Their wedding breaks the ultimate taboo: a union between a human and a Gear. Even with the world at peace, it took many years for such a ceremony to come to fruition. Despite the complex array of emotions surrounding it, the wedding ceremony is met with blessings. When suddenly, a mysterious girl appears…The fated child inheriting Gear blood–and the mysterious girl who despises Gears. Their meeting would shake the world.

It was also confirmed this weekend that Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers will feature original voice cast members from the acclaimed Guilty Gear -Strive- video game. Miyazaki Issei and Jouji Nakata will return to voice the characters Sin Kiske and Sol Badguy, respectively. Newcomer Yui Ishikawa will voice "the mysterious girl, Unika."

A new teaser trailer was revealed during the Anime Expo 2024 panel that showed Sol Badguy, the main character of the Guilty Gear series, as well as the mysterious girl, Unika, clashing against Sin Kiske.

“An anime… It’s like a dream! Finally, at long last, Guilty Gear will get an anime adaptation,” Guilty Gear Creator Daisuke Ishiwatari said during the panel. “I’d like to express my deep gratitude to all of the team members who worked on this amazing project. Their talents, passion, and hard work have breathed new life into the world of Guilty Gear.”

“Thank heavens! That’s what I say after every recording session," Issei Miyazaki, the voice of Sin Kiske, added. "How many years has it been since I met Sin Kiske? How many recording sessions have we done? Let me be the ultimate Sin Kiske I can, just for this recording! That’s all I ask! Thank you so much to everyone who’s supported me.”

Yui Ishikawa, who voices the new character Unika, also expressed anticipation for the series: "I’m playing Unika, a new character introduced in the anime! Unika’s a very mysterious character. I look forward to every recording session as an opportunity to see new facets of her and how she’s involved with the story. Thank you for your support!”

Sol Badguy voice actor Jouji Nakata teased more exciting news and announcements: "What a surprise…!! I’m sure you all felt the same, but I didn’t expect an anime was on the way after thinking Sol’s story came to an end in Strive! And with the original members, too! There’s sure to be a lot of news in store as we approach the anime airing, so keep an eye out! Thanks for your support! Let's Rock!”

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers will premiere in 2025.