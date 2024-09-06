MF GHOST Season 2 Revs Up The Hype Engine With New Trailer And Key Visual

We're exactly one month away from the return of MF Ghost, and a new trailer for Season 2 of the hit anime racing series has been released. Keeping in line with previously released teasers and visuals, the new trailer focuses on a race in the rain and the potential dangers that come with a wet track.

In addition to the new footage, the trailer showcases the upcoming season's new ending theme, "Side U (Prod. AmPm)". The new theme is performed by Himika Akaneya, who also did last season's "Stereo Sunset (Prod. AmPm). Check out the trailer and ending theme song below and get ready to return to the rain-soaked track on October 6th.

Shared alongside the trailer was a new visual, which also emphasizes the upcoming race in the rain. We also see the series' most prominent characters.

MF Ghost is an adaptation of the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. The series serves as a sequel to Initial D, focusing on Japanese street racing. The official synopsis reads:

Japan adopts self-driving electric automobiles and renders most gas engines obsolete by 202X. The fastest cars find new life in the MFG, a racing circuit held on Japanese motorways. Drivers from around the world race for a shot at the title. Kanata Rivington returns from Britain to Japan for the MFG—and to find his father. Can he win the title and find answers? Buckle up and push it to the limit!

The anime series is directed by Tomohito Naka at the animation studio Felix Film with Kenichi Yamashita providing the series composition, Naoyuki Onda the character designs, and Akio Dobashi the music.

The first season of MF Ghost ran from October to December 2023. All 12 episodes can be streamed on Crunchyroll with subs and dubs.

The manga is still ongoing and serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine. There are 20 tankobon volumes as of June 2024. Kodansha USA publishes an English-language version of the series, describing it:

The author of Initial D has roared back onto the track with another hit! In a near future where cars have mostly switched over to sustainable power, combustion engine racing is a rarity. The MFG is the last major race for this dying breed, and half-Japanese Kanata Rivington has come back to try his luck. But that’s not all he’s come to Japan to do…he’s searching for his father, too. Can even the ambitious Kanata accomplish all he’s set out to do?

MF Ghost Season 2 will premiere on October 6, 2024, and right now it's shaping up to be a busy month for anime fans. In addition to the racing series, fans can look forward to Dandadan on October 3rd, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 on October 5th (in Japan), and Dragon Ball Daima on October 11th.