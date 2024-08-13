New DRAGON BALL Video Game Announced For Mobile And PC

While Dragon Ball fans are eagerly awaiting the October release of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, there's another new game set in the universe coming soon. Announced by Bandai Namco Entertainment this week, Dragon Ball Project: Multi is a new free-to-pay team-oriented action game coming to PC and mobile devices.

Dragon Ball Project: Multi, which is currently a working title, is similar to that of a MOBA, a multiplayer online battle arena (like League of Legends). The game pits two teams of four players against each other in a thrilling battle to capture objectives and eliminate enemy heroes. Throughout the match, players can upgrade their chosen character, increasing in strength as the round progresses.

"Experience the world of Dragon Ball through wrecking the battlefield with your own strength, or by conquesting the enemy objective with your friends and allies," the game description reads. "The Hero characters you take in control will grow in strength as the round progresses to give you a chance to obliterate enemy players and bosses alike."

Each of the playable characters will have a designated role with unique abilities and skills. The roles include Damage, an aggressive attacker; Tank, a damage soaker; and Technical, a support hero who aids allies or disrupts enemies.

Dragon Ball Project: Multi is a free-to-play game with customization that will likely serve as the monetization system. Players will be able to unlock (presumably purchase) aesthetic changes such as skin items and animation changes. Confirmed customization items include entrance animations and special finisher animations.

We don't yet have a release date for Dragon Ball Project: Multi, but Bandai Namco has already confirmed that

a regional beta test will take place next week. The beta test will be available in Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States. It will run from Monday, August 19th at 11:00 p.m. PDT to Monday, September 2nd at 10:59 p.m. PDT.

Dragon Ball Project: Multi is available on PC (via Steam), Android (Google Play), and iOS (App Store). You can find the recommended and minimum system specs for each platform here. An online connection is also necessary as this is a team-oriented multiplayer game.

It's unclear exactly when Dragon Ball Project: Multi will launch; however, we do have a confirmed release date for another highly anticipated game set in the Dragon Ball universe. Spike Chunsoft's 3D action battler Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is set to release on October 11, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.