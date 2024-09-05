ONE PIECE Season 2 Live-Action Mr. 11 Actor Possibly Revealed

Last month, Netflix revealed some new actors joining the cast of its live-action One Piece series for Season. Among the stars set to join the series are Katey Segal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, and Charithra Chandran as Vivi (aka Miss Wednesday).

Seeing as how the upcoming season will cover the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs, there are still plenty of characters yet to be revealed. Fans think they've already discovered the actors playing Bartolomeo and Chopper (at least one version), and the internet sleuths are at it again.

This time, they believe they've found the actor who will play Mr. 11 in Netflix's One Piece series. Spotted by the folks over on the One Piece Live Action community discord, actor Alan Foulis has reportedly updated his CV to reveal that he is playing Mr. 11 in the live-action adaptation.

Alan Foulis will be playing the role of Mr. 11 in One Piece Live Action pic.twitter.com/fElcqdm4eR — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) August 30, 2024

Mr. 11 doesn't necessarily have a big role in the Alabasta saga, though he does kickstart the Little Garden Arc. He's a part of Baroque Works and is a partner of Miss Thursday. Mr. 11 is probably best known for inadvertently revealing key information about Baroque Works to Captain Smoker after denying knowing g Mr. 0 and being involved in the criminal organization.

Alan Foulis doesn't have a ton of acting credits to his name. His IMDB reveals that he appeared in one episode each of Warrior and Invasion. He also appeared in two episodes of The Great War.

Filming on One Piece Season 2 is currently underway. Netflix has not yet announced when the series will return; however, filming is expected to run through December. Many believe Season 2 will premiere sometime in 2025, although One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda tempered expectations a bit by saying there was a verbal agreement between himself, the series showrunners, and Netflix that the show will not be put out until he is "satisfied."

Netflix Geeked Week is coming!!@onepiecenetflix will be holding the special stage at Geeked Week LIVE SHOWCASE on Sep. 19th, 2024!! Don't miss it and stay tuned!!



👉https://t.co/aZYHR56i1j#OP_globalinfo#OnePieceNetflix#OnePieceLiveAction — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) September 3, 2024

With Geeked Week 2024 taking place this month and One Piece holding a special stage at Geeked Week LIVE SHOWCASE on September 19, it's possible we could get some major announcements or reveals. Whether that's casting, a behind-the-scenes look at filming, or a release date announcement remains to be seen, but we'll certainly be tuning in to find out!

One Piece Season 1 premiered on Netflix on August 31, 2023. So perhaps a late 2025 debut for Season 2 is in the cards.