NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Unveils New Co-Op Game Modes Trailer
Bandai Namco Entertainment has recently been pulling out all the stops in giving exciting and informative videos in regards to their latest release, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers. One such video was the recently released trailer that showcases and explains the brand new co-op mission types that you can see below.
With the release date of Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers fast approaching, a brand new game modes trailer was released for the c-op crowd. hit the jump to check it out!
-
Searching – Avoid traps and obstacles to obtain a lost item.
-
Body Guard – Players must protect the designated ally and bring them safely to an area of the map.
-
Extermination – Take down multiple enemies that appear on the map as a team.
-
Subjugation – Defeat ninja foes and powerful monsters with coordinated teamwork.
With game modes like this it looks like the co-op story modes will be relying heavy on teamwork to make sure the mission is successful. Excited for the upcoming release? Already know how you want your ninja to look? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers hits shelves in North America and Europe on August 31st and Japan on August 30th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
