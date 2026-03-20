The ONE PIECE Live-Action Series 2nd Season Is Topping Netflix's Global Charts With 16.8 Million Views

Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation continues its unstoppable momentum. The second season, titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, claimed the top spot on the global top 10 list for the week of March 9 to 15, 2026, pulling in 16.8 million views and 136.2 million hours watched. The numbers reflect strong opening weekend interest that carried through the full seven-day period, proving the series has built a massive international audience since its debut.

The season launched on March 10th and immediately connected with fans old and new. It climbed to number one in multiple key markets, including Japan, Mexico, France, and Italy, while landing inside the top 10 in 92 countries total. In the United States it settled at number four, showing broad appeal even in a crowded streaming landscape. Those early results suggest the careful balance of faithful storytelling and fresh production values is paying off in a big way.

To celebrate the release, the first two episodes screened in over 200 theaters across Canada, the United States, and Japan on the same day as the Netflix drop. The theatrical events gave fans a chance to experience the high-seas adventure on the big screen before settling in at home, creating a hybrid rollout that blended event viewing with global streaming.

Production on Season 2 kicked off in July 2024 and stayed on track despite the challenges of adapting one of the world's most beloved manga. Series creator Eiichiro Oda has stayed closely involved, confirming that this season covers the story through the Drum Island arc. That stretch includes the emotional Loguetown farewell, the wild ride up Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, the quirky Whiskey Peak infiltration, the prehistoric dangers of Little Garden, and the heartfelt medical drama on Drum Island. The pacing feels deliberate, giving each new island its own distinct flavor while advancing the Straw Hats' larger journey.

The creative team welcomed Joe Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner alongside returning co-showrunner Matt Owens. Steve Maeda, who co-ran the first season, remains an executive producer. Owens shared in March 2025 that he would step away after wrapping Season 2 to focus on his mental health, a decision the team fully supported while praising his contributions to the project's foundation.

The cast expansion brings exciting new faces to the world of pirates and Marines. Callum Kerr steps in as the cigar-chomping Captain Smoker, Julia Rehwald plays the dedicated swordswoman Tashigi, and Rigo Sanchez portrays the revolutionary leader Dragon. Charithra Chandran takes on Miss Wednesday, also known as Nefertari Vivi, while Joe Manganiello embodies the shadowy Mr. 0, also known as Crocodile. Lera Abova appears as Miss All Sunday, also known as Nico Robin, and Sendhil Ramamurthy plays Nefertari Cobra. Additional arrivals include Yonda Thomas as Igaram, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Mark Penwill as Chess, Anton David Jeftha as K.M. (Kuromarimo in the manga and anime), and James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu. Mikaela Hoover returns to voice and provide facial capture for Chopper in the English version.

A third season is already in production with Ian Stokes and Joe Tracz serving as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Early casting includes Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger. The pipeline remains strong, giving fans confidence that the Grand Line adventure will keep sailing for years to come.

The original live-action series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023 with eight episodes. It earned critical praise and two Children's & Family Emmy Awards for Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Program. Tomorrow Studios, the partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios, produced the first season with Becky Clements as an executive producer alongside Maeda.

The rapid rise of Season 2 shows how the live-action One Piece has grown from a risky experiment into a global phenomenon. Viewers are responding to the expanded scope, sharper visuals, and deeper character moments that honor Eiichiro Oda's epic while making the world feel alive in a new medium. With the numbers climbing and a third season already moving forward, the Straw Hats are proving they belong on every screen, big or small.

If you have not started the new season yet, now is the perfect time to set sail. The Grand Line is calling, and the charts confirm that millions have already answered. The journey continues, and it is only getting bigger.