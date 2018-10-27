NEKOPARA VOL. 1 Video Game Launches On November 2 For PlayStation 4
An official blog post by PlayStation has revealed the release date for Nekopara Vol. 1's PlayStation 4 version. The title will be out on November 2. The title had an original release date of July 4 but was delayed to this new one. A Nintendo Switch version came out on July 4 everywhere.
Developer NEKO WORKs' casual indie video game, NEKOPARA Vol. 1, has an official release date for its PlayStation 4 version. Here is more information on the title.
Neko Works, the developer of the title, teased a Nekopara Vol. 2 version for both PS4 and Switch but there is no information on this. The only source we have is a cover the developer tweeted. Nekopara Vol. 1 is out right now for PC via Steam which came out on December 29, 2014. There is a free-to-play demo and the actual game is $9.99.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]