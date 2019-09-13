New Gameplay Video For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Shows Off SSGSS Gogeta In Action
Dragon Ball FighterZ is arguably one of the best fighting games released in the last few years — perhaps, even, one of the best fighting games this generation of consoles has seen; not to mention one of the most popular titles due to it being a game based on the Dragon Ball series.
Some gameplay footage for Dragon Ball FighterZ has managed to make its way online, which shows off Dragon Ball Super: Broly's SSGSS Gogeta in action.
Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have really done a magnificent job supporting the game, as well, as they have been constantly releasing new characters to keep fans excited to see what they release next; all of this on top of the great job they have done with the gameplay itself.
While we have known for a while that SSGSS Gogeta would be joining Jiren, Videl, Kid Goku(GT), and Janemba as part of the game's FighterZ Pass 2, we still haven't been given a proper trailer that shows the character off.
Today, and thanks to Youtube user PS360HD2 we got some gameplay footage from this year's Tokyo Game Show, which shows off Dragon Ball Super: Broly's SSGSS Gogeta in action. Hopefully the developer takes this opportunity to release an official trailer and release date for the character, as well.
Check it out:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
