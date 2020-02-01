New Japanese Trailer & Poster Feature Adorable Baby SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
Based on the popular video game series of the same name developed by SEGA; Sonic the Hedgehog is an upcoming, live-action movie which stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter — the former two of those actors will play Sonic the Hedgehog and Dr. Robotnik/Eggman respectively. The film is set for release on February 14th, 2020.
Sonic the Hedgehog will be racing into theatres in just over a month's time. Ahead of release, Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer and poster for the film.
As we quickly approach the release of the video game movie, Paramount Pictures has released yet another trailer. This time, the promotional material is entirely in Japanese — the same can be said for a new poster which you can check out below.
The new trailer and poster both feature the reveal of an adorable, young version of Sonic the Hedgehog. It seems that he's smaller, cuter, and chubbier than his teenage self — he's even got a miniature version of his iconic, red shoes. Check out the trailer and poster below (via Gamefragger):
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]