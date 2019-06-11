New Look At SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Redesign Revealed
Paramount Pictures are working on a Sonic the Hedgehog movie which will star Ben Schwartz as the titular speedster and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. The first trailer for the film debuted earlier this year and fans were far from pleased.
Another photo of a theatre standee has surfaced online and provided us with a new look at the redesign of the titular character in Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
The backlash against Sonic's character design became so severe that the director of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie took to social media to announce that they would delay it in order to redo the design (via Gamefragger).
Some leaked images surfaced online last month and revealed our first look at the redesign. Following that, a photo of a theatre standee surfaced online and featured a design which was consistent with that of the leaked images — all but confirming that they were legitimate.
Recently, another photo of a theatre standee began doing the rounds online. This time, we get a very good look at Sonic the Hedgehog — arguably our best look yet. He's wearing white gloves and traditional, red running shoes. Though his eyes are larger than they were, he doesn't feature the cyclops-eye of his usual design.
Check out the standee below (via @TailsChannel):
Sonic the Hedgehog will now release in theatres on February 14th, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]